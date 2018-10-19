Pupil suspended for snacking in classroom

Makondo said the pupil was summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee today.

But the pupil said he was surprised that action was taken against him alone, arguing that other pupils were also eating in class at the time.

"Almost half of the pupils were eating in the class. But I was taken aback when I was the only one acted upon," he said.

According to him, his class teacher had grabbed him by the collar of his shirt and thrown him out of the class.

He accused the teacher of fabricating a report giving impression he had been aggressive towards him.

"At no stage had I displayed an aggressive behaviour against the teacher.

"I complied with his instructions and left the school to go home," said the pupil.

His unemployed mother said her son showed signs of depression after the incident.

"My son is going through a traumatic experience.

"He loves school a lot and gets frustrated by the situation," said the 42-year-old woman.