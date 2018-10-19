Pupil suspended for snacking in classroom
A Limpopo pupil has found himself in trouble with the school authorities for allegedly eating in a classroom.
The pupil was suspended after he was found eating potato crisps inside a classroom.
The incident happened at the Lekwa Secondary School in Mosesetjane village, outside Mokopane. The 18-year-old grade 8 pupil was suspended on Monday for being disruptive.
According to spokesperson for the provincial department of education, Sam Makondo, eating inside a classroom is viewed as disruptive behaviour.
Makondo said the pupil was summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee today.
But the pupil said he was surprised that action was taken against him alone, arguing that other pupils were also eating in class at the time.
"Almost half of the pupils were eating in the class. But I was taken aback when I was the only one acted upon," he said.
According to him, his class teacher had grabbed him by the collar of his shirt and thrown him out of the class.
He accused the teacher of fabricating a report giving impression he had been aggressive towards him.
"At no stage had I displayed an aggressive behaviour against the teacher.
"I complied with his instructions and left the school to go home," said the pupil.
His unemployed mother said her son showed signs of depression after the incident.
"My son is going through a traumatic experience.
"He loves school a lot and gets frustrated by the situation," said the 42-year-old woman.