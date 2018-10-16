Eskom’s debt from municipalities keeps on rising‚ despite the power utility threatening the municipalities with power disruptions if they do not pay.

On Monday‚ Eskom announced that it would interrupt power supply to the Masilonyana local municipality from Wednesday for six-and-a-half hours a day during the week and for seven-and-a-half hours at the weekend after the municipality’s failure to meet its payment obligations.

Eskom said if no payment was made this week‚ power interruptions were scheduled to increase to 14 hours a day‚ from 6am to 10pm‚ beginning on October 24.

Eskom said it may‚ with 15 calendar days’ notice‚ serve the right to disconnect electricity entirely and indefinitely should the electricity debt situation not improve.