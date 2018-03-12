Eskom will begin interrupting the power supply to various municipalities starting from Tuesday as it seeks to recover R13-billion owed to it by the municipalities.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said some Free State municipalities owed Eskom R6.2-billion‚ some in Mpumalanga R3-billion and in the Northern Cape the total was about R1-billion.

Phasiwe said power supply to the Nketoana municipality in the Free State‚ which owes Eskom R164m‚ would be cut for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening from Tuesday.