The City of Cape Town is seeing red over the EFF’s involvement in the illegal MyCiTi bus strike.

EFF Cape metro secretary Banzi Dambuza wrote to party members on Monday urging them to support the drivers’ demand for the city to employ them directly. Dambuza said about 300 drivers were in talks with the party.

It was his call for aggressive tactics that got Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member responsible for transport‚ hot under the collar.

Dozens of drivers‚ cleaners and security guards protested outside the Civic Centre on Tuesday.

“We call on all the fighters to put on their militant approach‚” Dambuza wrote. “It’s time that we make sure that DA feels the presence of the EFF in full swing.”

Herron said he was dismayed by the EFF’s call. He said the drivers are employed by vehicle operating companies‚ not the city.

“Capetonians and our local economy are already suffering from an ailing rail service. This letter exposes the EFF’s political expedience at the cost of the commuters‚ bus drivers‚ and our local economy‚” he said. Dambuza accused Herron of being arrogant and uncaring about the workers’ plight. He said the EFF is “militant and radical by nature” and that party officials had tried to talk to Herron but he had refused to meet them.

“I can’t even mention him by name‚” said Dambuza. “Anyone who doesn’t not want to talk to the people cannot call himself a leader. We were called here by the workers. All they want is to be insourced. The EFF is anti-tenders‚ it is the cardinal pillar of the party. It is non-negotiable. All we wanted is for the workers to be listened to.”