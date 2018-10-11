The man accused of a gruesome triple murder in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ has temporarily abandoned his bid for bail.

Collin Pillay‚ 45‚ the man accused of the horrific murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚22‚ in their Phoenix flat on September 21 appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's court on Thursday. His lawyer‚ Chris Gounden‚ told the court he was not ready to proceed with the bail application.

“We are in no position to proceed with the bail application because we have not received the statements my client had allegedly made to police following his arrest‚” he said.

Gounden said that his client's statement was paramount to his bail application.