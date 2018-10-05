“We are gatvol now. We don't want handouts‚ but jobs. It's going to get ugly if they don't react."

Police minister Bheki Cele responded to complaints and protests by residents there by visiting the area and deploying a team of tactical police to deal firmly with gangsters and criminals.

Ennerdale protesters‚ watched by a strong contingent of police‚ vowed that they would not back down until President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened to address their grievances.

"Ramaphosa must come and address the community. We do not hope that he'll come‚ but demand that he gets here. This is not a threat‚ but a demand. Our issues are not restricted to the Ennerdale community‚ but many communities across South Africa. If he doesn't come‚ rest assured‚ there will be no elections in 2019. Enough is enough‚" said community leader Aadiel Abrahams.

“We're not doing this for us‚ but future generations‚" he added.

The protesters’ demands included that police deploy a tactical response team in the suburb‚ as in Westbury‚ and that government come up with a solid plan to deal with gangsters‚ crime and the prevalence of drugs in the area.