Gauteng 'shutdown' starts with burning tyres
Burning tyres and rocks blocked roads in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg‚ early on Friday as residents took to the streets in a planned shutdown in protest at being marginalised by government.
#Gautengshutdown The scene in Ennerdale this morning as residents respond to calls for a #totalshutdown in so called coloured communities. Roads have been barricaded with rocks and burning tyres. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/JmVJikFu0J— Manqoba Mchunu (@ManqobaMchunu) October 5, 2018
The shutdown was organised to highlight the plight of coloured communities in suburbs affected by crime‚ gang violence and drugs. Protesters say government is not doing enough to ease their plight.
#JhbSouthShutdown Ennerdale community bringing in more tyres to burn. They have similar issues of drugs. Claims police have done nothing to help. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/C5FHXcYsd5— Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) October 5, 2018
The protests follow the blocking of roads in Westbury after a mother was killed in the crossfire of a shootout. Police minister Bheki Cele responded to complaints by residents of the crime-ridden suburb by deploying a team of tactical police to deal with gang violence.
Protesters planned to march through the CBD in Johannesburg on Friday. Residents of Eldorado Park also took to the streets in protest on Friday.
#JhbSouthShutdown This board placed in the middle of James street in Ennerdale sums it up for Ennerdale community. ‘Before not white enough now not black enough’ #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/9irl591kiI— Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) October 5, 2018
This is a developing story.