South Africa

Gauteng 'shutdown' starts with burning tyres

By Staff Reporter - 05 October 2018 - 07:45

Burning tyres and rocks blocked roads in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg‚ early on Friday as residents took to the streets in a planned shutdown in protest at being marginalised by government.

The shutdown was organised to highlight the plight of coloured communities in suburbs affected by crime‚ gang violence and drugs. Protesters say government is not doing enough to ease their plight.

The protests follow the blocking of roads in Westbury after a mother was killed in the crossfire of a shootout. Police minister Bheki Cele responded to complaints by residents of the crime-ridden suburb by deploying a team of tactical police to deal with gang violence.

Protesters planned to march through the CBD in Johannesburg on Friday. Residents of Eldorado Park also took to the streets in protest on Friday.

This is a developing story.

