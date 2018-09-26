Cops accused of terrorising tarvens back on the job

Two police officers nabbed for alleged extortion of money from tavern owners are back at work despite facing serious charges of corruption.

The officers from Duduza and Tsakane in Ekurhuleni were caught red-handed by their own after allegedly terrorising tavern owners on the East Rand for more than a year. They allegedly demanded to be paid bribes claiming tavern owners were not legally compliant.

Warrant officers Naphtali Mafuyeka, 55, and Lawrence Kgomo, 51, who work for the firearms, liquor and second hand goods control (Flash) unit in Duduza appeared in the Springs magistrate's court on July 9.

They were released on R1000 bail each after being charged with extortion and corruption. Their case is expected back in court tomorrow.

They allegedly extorted R5 000 from a tavern owner in Duduza. The pair were apprehended when they returned to the same tavern owner a week later and demanded a further R2 500.

The owner reported them to the provincial anti-corruption unit and a trap was set.

The two were arrested during an exchange of money with the complainant.