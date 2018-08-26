Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lebeoana Jacob Tsumane has condemned the killing of two police officers in separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Friday.

“General Tsumane has instructed the implementation of the 72-hour Activation Plan to track down the alleged killers of the two constables aged 36 years‚” police said on Saturday. One of the police officers was shot dead and another wounded at the KwaMashu Hostel in Durban on Friday evening after hearing gunshots.

The two policemen spotted two suspects who opened fire on them after the policemen chased after them.

In a separate incident in Gauteng‚ a policeman was shot dead by a suspect after police came across a robbery in progress whi;le conducting routine patrols in the Malvern area east of Johannesburg. “It is alleged that the police saw one of the suspects fleeing the scene and the 36-year-old member chased after the suspect on foot. The member was fatally shot at the corner of David and Mars streets‚” police said.