South Africa

'Bullied' manager quoted verses from the Old Testament

By Dave Chambers - 24 September 2018 - 12:33
'Bullied' manager quoted verses from the Old Testament.
'Bullied' manager quoted verses from the Old Testament.
Image: 123RF/ Rattanachai Mok-ngam

Parliamentary manager Lennox Garane‚ who shot himself at work after being bullied by a manager‚ referred to four verses from the Old Testament book of Job in his suicide note.

The note from Garane‚ 57‚ a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division‚ was handed to mourners at a memorial service.

Headed “It’s A Protest Suicide”‚ it described how his life became a misery after a former ANC MP was appointed as his manager.

Parliamentary manager shot himself over 'unrepentant bully' of a boss

The note from Lennox Garane was handed to mourners at a memorial service.
News
8 hours ago

The verses quoted in it were:

- “Mortals‚ born of woman‚ are of few days and full of trouble.”

- “They spring up like flowers and wither away; like fleeting shadows‚ they do not endure.”

- “Do you fix your eye on them? Will you bring them before you for judgement?”

- “Who can bring what is pure from the impure? No one!”

— Job 4: 1-4

Trending

Latest Videos

The best of: Mzansi celebrates Heritage Day in style and dance on Twitter
Community of Alexandra bids final farewell to children killed in shack fire
X