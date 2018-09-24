A parliamentary manager who shot himself dead in his office left a note saying his suicide was a protest against 20 months of bullying.

The note from Lennox Garane‚ 57‚ a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division‚ was handed to mourners at a memorial service.

Headed “It’s A Protest Suicide”‚ it described how his life became a misery after a former ANC MP was appointed as his manager.

Garane said he submitted a grievance‚ but the man to whom the “unrepentant bully” reported refused to consider it‚ “saying parliament is a political environment‚ which I interpreted as meaning political appointees ... were free to do as they wished with lives of those below them”.

After a further rebuff from the parliamentary accounting officer‚ said Garane‚ he complained to Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise‚ respectively the speakers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

When nothing came of that‚ “in desperation‚ I submitted a protected disclosure to the parliament committee responsible for oversight over parliament administration”.