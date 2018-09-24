Mpumalanga authorities on Monday expressed concern over the rising road death toll in the province since the start of the long weekend.

MEC for Community Safety‚ Security and Liaison Pat Ngomane said at least 19 people had been killed in various accidents around the province since Friday.

In one of the deadliest‚ six people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a sedan near Kinross‚ Evander.

“Five of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition and they included a three-year-old child. All the deceased were occupants in the sedan and no serious injuries were reported among the truck occupants‚” said the department’s spokesperson‚ Joseph Mabuza.