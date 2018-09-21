The Zulu royal family is mourning the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s son‚ Prince Buto Zulu‚ after a long illness.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi‚ who is also the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and the Zulu nation‚ said Prince Zulu’s death on Thursday had devastated the family.

He was the son of the king’s second wife‚ Queen Buhle kaMathe.

“I spent the greater part of yesterday with His Majesty as condolences were expressed and the family absorbed this difficult news. It was agreed that the funeral should be held on Sunday at Dlamahlahla Palace‚ following which Prince Buto will be laid to rest in the royal cemetery in Mahashini‚” said Buthelezi.

He said he had consulted with KZN premier Willies Mchunu to discuss the postponement of the King Shaka Day celebrations‚ which were scheduled to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

“Out of respect for the royal family‚ it was agreed that the celebrations will be moved to Saturday‚ September 29‚ to allow the family space to grieve‚” said Buthelezi.

He said the date for the second imbizo of the Zulu nation on the issue of the Ingonyama Trust land will be announced at an appropriate time and after consultations.

King Zwelithini is expected to inform the nation of developments since the first imbizo‚ held in Ulundi in July.

“On behalf of the Zulu nation‚ we ask that you keep His Majesty and the family in your prayers as they walk through this painful valley of loss‚” said Buthelezi.