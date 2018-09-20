Cabinet has adopted a stimulus package intended to ignite an economic recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a media briefing on Friday to provide details of the stimulus package‚ which has been constructed from the contributions of various departments. Ramaphosa will provide details of the mining charter adopted by cabinet.

Cabinet’s adoption of the package and other decisions was announced on Thursday by communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane at a post-cabinet media briefing.

The government will need R43bn to fund‚ among other things‚ the stimulus package‚ according to sources familiar with discussions around the package at a recent cabinet lekgotla.