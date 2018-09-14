According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)‚ the couple were in their vehicle at Canelands‚ Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ on Thursday evening when the crime took place.

“At approximately 6.48pm‚ members of Rusa responded to the scene after being informed of the incident. Upon arrival‚ reaction officers managed to locate the female victim‚” said Rusa’s Prem Balram.

He said the woman had stopped at a shop after work to buy groceries “when she met a man who offered her money to have sex with him”.

“She accepted his offer and the two left in his Toyota Tazz. The driver proceeded to a cane field where the two had sex in the vehicle.

“While the couple were distracted‚ they were approached by a man who was in possession of a knobkierie. He instructed the two to exit the vehicle before he robbed them of their valuables. The suspect then drove off in the victim's vehicle‚” said Balram.

The man then ran to the main road and found assistance‚ and began to search for the stolen vehicle.

“He returned to the scene while reaction officers were interviewing the female victim. He initially denied knowing the woman and stated that he was hijacked at the entrance of the [King Shaka International] airport. However‚ he later confirmed the female's version of events‚” said Balram.

The two were not injured.

KwaZulu-Natal police said there was “no knowledge” of the incident at either the Verulam or nearby Tongaat police stations. But Balram said his officers had called police to the scene and they had responded – even providing the licence plate number of the police vehicle that would arrive.

Balram said this was not the first hijacking incident of this kind in the area.

“The suspect involved in the hijacking is believed to be targeting people having sex in the cane fields in the Canelands area. Rusa has attended to several calls of hijackings and robberies where the same modus operandi was used. In one case the female victim was raped.

“The public is cautioned not to park in the cane field as the area is isolated and extremely dangerous‚” he said.