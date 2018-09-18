Numsa heads to court to halt assets sale of Gupta-linked VR Laser Services

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) heads to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday to prevent the sale of assets of VR Laser Services, a Gupta-linked company.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim made the urgent application for an interdict to, among other things, stop an auction of the company's plant and machinery worth millions of rand on Thursday.

VR Laser Services, which apparently has former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma among its shareholders, enjoyed a contract worth about R700-million with state-owned arms dealer Denel. The company manufactured armoured vehicles for Denel.