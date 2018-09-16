South Africa

Half-dressed‚ agitated man forces evacuation of Makro store

By Staff Reporter - 16 September 2018 - 13:00

A shirtless man threw items and shouted at customers from a steel walkway above the shopping floor at Makro's Crown Mines store on Sunday morning. He also attempted to start a fire.

"I'm at that shop now. I work here‚ this guy keeps saying he wants his brother‚" said eyewitness @shimzaB1.

Makro South Africa said: "We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning at our Crown Mines store. Authorities were immediately called in to assist and have taken the unidentified man to the police station."

The store was evacuated as a precautionary measure‚ said Makro‚ "as the safety of our shoppers and staff is of utmost importance to us".

The Crown Mines store is now trading as normal.

