Half-dressed‚ agitated man forces evacuation of Makro store
A shirtless man threw items and shouted at customers from a steel walkway above the shopping floor at Makro's Crown Mines store on Sunday morning. He also attempted to start a fire.
"I'm at that shop now. I work here‚ this guy keeps saying he wants his brother‚" said eyewitness @shimzaB1.
MAKRO : CROWN MINES. JHB. GP. HE TRIED TO LIGHT A FIRE AS WELL. UNSURE AT THIS STAGE WHAT POSSESED HIM AKA M.O. pic.twitter.com/eZy1tDQf1s— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 16, 2018
Some images taken by shoppers at @Makro_SA Crown Mines, Johannesburg. @Abramjee @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/1g2Ibch7Xi— salaamedia (@salaamedia) September 16, 2018
Makro South Africa said: "We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning at our Crown Mines store. Authorities were immediately called in to assist and have taken the unidentified man to the police station."
The store was evacuated as a precautionary measure‚ said Makro‚ "as the safety of our shoppers and staff is of utmost importance to us".
The Crown Mines store is now trading as normal.