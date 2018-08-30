Student takes his life after failing

A former university student did not have guts to tell his mother he had failed and would not be graduating next year and, instead, committed suicide.

Xolani Kosi, 21, a former BCom Accounting student at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), pretended to be attending classes for the past two years after he failed his first semester in 2016.

He died in front of his mother's bedroom door last week after drinking rat poison.

Yesterday, his mother Zoliswa Kosi, 42, said the pressure might have been too much for Kosi as all family members expected him to graduate next year.

"I think my child was in denial as he did everything with other students, he even attended classes. I am sure the pressure of graduating next year was too much. On Tuesday he decided to end it all.

"It was midnight when he pressed the panic button. I woke up thinking someone had broken into our house.

"I heard him asking me to call an ambulance. I went to him and there was foam coming from his mouth," Zoliswa told Sowetan at her home in Univille, near Lenasia South, yesterday.