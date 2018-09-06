A gun belonging to a murdered security guard has been found in possession of a friend of a Johannesburg Prison escapee who police have been hunting since April.

Both have been arrested.

Altogether‚ 16 awaiting-trial detainees escaped from the prison on April 9 after removing part of a brick wall. Some metal cupboards were stacked on top of each other‚ leading to a hole in the wall‚ where a wire mesh had been cut and pushed backwards‚ allowing for ample room for the 16 prisoners to make their way out.

Police have been on their trail ever since.