Durban teacher Danielle de Bruyn‚ who resigned from Westville Girls’ High School on Monday in the midst of a racism scandal‚ may have escaped criminal prosecution – at least for now.

The 26-year-old English teacher broke her silence on Thursday‚ a full week after the incident played out during a lesson. The scandal centred on her use of the k-word.

In a written statement‚ the first time she has publicly commented on the issue‚ De Bruyn said on Thursday that she “deeply regrets the turn of events” and believes she can be forgiven.

“I used the word during a discussion on Harper Lee’s novel 'To Kill a Mockingbird'‚ and with reference to the N-word. I explained to the class that this was the equivalent in the American social context of the racial slurs adopted historically in South Africa.

“The book concerns questions of racial prejudice and I explained to the class that the American farmers in the novel had been socialised to believe that black people were of a lower social level than themselves and that any goodness the farmers had within them had been overshadowed by their racial prejudice‚” she said.