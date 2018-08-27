Candidate attorneys will have to rewrite their exams after all four papers were leaked.

In a short statement on Monday‚ the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) announced that all four papers would have to be re-written in October this year. The exact dates would be announced at a later stage‚ the society said.

The decision was taken to “protect the integrity and reputation of the profession”.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the leaks‚ and those persons involved. The LSSA will ensure that appropriate action will be taken against any who was complicit in the leak.

“The LSSA acknowledges that many candidate attorneys did not participate in this unethical and unprofessional conduct‚ and apologises for the inconvenience caused‚” the statement read.