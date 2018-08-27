Amnesty deal for Fees Must Fall activists evades parties

"This followed a prior engagement I had with similarly affected students who marched to the presidency in Tuynhuys, Cape Town on Wednesday," said Masutha.

"On both occasions I pointed out that in line with its respect for the principles of separation of powers and the rule of law, the executive branch of government had neither the mandate nor the inclination to favour any person or group of people with a specific or general reprieve outside the existing contitutional and legal framework. With respect to the pardons, the department of justice and constitutional development supports the process by way of facilitating applications and draft memoranda on the basis of which the minister makes a recommendation to the president for a decision."

The minister added that he had proposed that the students appoint a delegation to provide a list of those affected, noting that he had undertaken to assist them approach the National Prosecuting Authority to consider evaluating each case.

However, Khanyile said their demands are yet to be met.

"There was no factual agreement with the minister but we are committed in working with him," said Khanyile.

"Which is why we are saying all those who believe in the course must mobilise students to go out in the streets.

"Our demand is that there must be a general pardon or amnesty for all the Fees Must Fall activists."