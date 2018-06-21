No jail for cop who killed suspect

A police constable who shot and killed a man in Krugersdorp in a case that was deemed an act of police brutality, was handed a suspended sentence for murder yesterday.

Constable Titus Mabela, 30, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, suspended for five years, by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the November 2015 incident.

The court found that had the deceased, Mlungisi Khulekani Mpanza, not shot at the police officers first, he would still be alive.

Judge Frans van der Westhuizen said Mabela was not a criminal.

"If the deceased did not shoot at the police first, clearly any intention to harm the deceased could have been avoided and the deceased would be alive today.

"The accused is not a criminal. He is not a danger to society, on the contrary he is an asset to society," he said.