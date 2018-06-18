JMPD officer arrested after drunk driving crash

A Johannesburg Metro police officer has been arrested and suspended from active duty following his involvement in a three car pile-up while using the state’s car.

The officer who was off duty on Sunday night was allegedly drunk when he crashed into the rear end of one vehicle, forcing it to ram against another car in front of it.

The accident, which took place on Sunday night, resulted in the death of two children, aged 8 months and 8 years old, and a 20-year-old woman.

A father and daughter who were travelling in the third car also sustained injuries.

According to a statement issued by the city, the officer was subjected to a breathalyser test before being arrested.

The accident took place on the Golden Highway near Elephant Street in Vlakfontein, Extension 1.

JMPD police Chief David Tembe has welcomed the arrest and vowed to ensure that the officer faces a disciplinary hearing.

“I the Chief of Police welcome the arrest of the off-duty JMPD officer who was involved in an accident that left three people dead,” he said.

The City of Joburg’s MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun shared Tembe’s sentiments, adding that such behaviour by officers tainted the image of the department.

“We will not tolerate our JMPD officers being on the wrong side of the law or allowing any unethical conduct. I want to echo JMPD Chief of Police, Mr. David Tembe’s message - that when one officer does wrong, he taints the reputation of the entire JMPD.”

The officer has been charged with three counts of culpable homicide.