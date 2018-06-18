Eskom bleeds through inefficiency

Power utility Eskom has over-indulged in the last 10 years, in the process amassing almost 16 000 additional employees as other companies trimmed down.

The company's bloated structure was now blamed for its current financial difficulties.

Other issues including maladministration, corruption and state capture have been cited as issues that have paralysed South Africa's biggest company.

As Eskom looks set to resume salary increase negotiations tomorrow with unions who rejected its zero percent salary increases, citing financial difficulties, job cuts have been mooted as a possible solution.

The cash-strapped utility revealed to Sowetan that it had 32 674 employees in 2007, it now had a 48 629 workforce which had grown at a staggering average of 1 595 a year over 10 years.