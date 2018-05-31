A swab of DNA taken from the cheek of a man who was briefly arrested has allegedly unmasked a serial rapist who terrorised women on the southern Cape coast.

Police suspected that a serial rapist was behind a spate of rapes reported in Zwelihle in Hermanus between September 2015 and March 2018. Initially‚ there were five cases linked to a perpetrator who used the same modus operandi.

“All the cases were linked with the same DNA. The identity of the suspect was unknown‚” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“According to the victims a male in his mid- to late twenties approached them while they are walking alone in the Zwelihle informal settlement. He then forced them‚ mostly with a knife‚ to walk with him to a deserted area where they were robbed and raped‚” he said.