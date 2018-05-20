Sea Rescuers go to aid of stricken yacht and ill Filipino sailor.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Richards Bay crew had to evacuate an ill Filipino sailor from a vessel anchored offshore of the northern KwaZulu-Natal port on Sunday morning.

The evacuation comes just a day after the crew had to tow a stricken yacht into the port.

Jacques Kruger‚ NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain‚ said that on Sunday morning the crew had rendezvoused with the motor vessel Nord Sirius to evacuate a 23-year-old Flipino sailor suffering from anxiety.

The sailor was treated by a paramedic‚ secured in a Stokes basket stretcher and transferred onto the NSRI’s sea rescue craft and transported to the NSRI base in Richards Bay.