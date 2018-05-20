Sea Rescuers go to aid of stricken yacht and ill Filipino sailor
The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Richards Bay crew had to evacuate an ill Filipino sailor from a vessel anchored offshore of the northern KwaZulu-Natal port on Sunday morning.
The evacuation comes just a day after the crew had to tow a stricken yacht into the port.
Jacques Kruger‚ NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain‚ said that on Sunday morning the crew had rendezvoused with the motor vessel Nord Sirius to evacuate a 23-year-old Flipino sailor suffering from anxiety.
The sailor was treated by a paramedic‚ secured in a Stokes basket stretcher and transferred onto the NSRI’s sea rescue craft and transported to the NSRI base in Richards Bay.
“The patient has been transported to hospital by an ICE Medical Rescue ambulance in a stable condition in the care of paramedics‚” Kruger added. On Saturday afternoon the crew launched a sea rescue craft to rendezvous with a 40-foot yacht Kiaru with a solo French sailor onboard.
“The yacht had departed Richards Bay headed for Maputo and on Wednesday‚ 16th May‚ NSRI Richards Bay were alerted and tracked the yacht's progress after the sailor reported mechanical and suspected sail damage deep sea and was returning to Richards Bay.
“At a point during the return the yacht started to drift and was gently heading towards land from 60 nautical miles off-shore‚ headed in a southerly and landward drift and on the drift plot expected to eventually beach in St Lucia by around Saturday afternoon.
“On Saturday afternoon‚ with the yacht about 7 nautical miles off-shore of St Lucia and gently drifting‚ NSRI St Lucia were tasked to keep a look out for the yacht and our NSRI Richards Bay sea rescue craft rendezvoused with the yacht‚ finding the solo sailor in good spirits‚ and we towed her without incident to Richards Bay where the yachtsman will carry out repairs before continuing on his voyage‚” Kruger said.