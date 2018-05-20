Government should review the ministerial handbook and also reduce the size of the Cabinet‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

The party said since assuming office‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa had promised to address government excesses including giving due consideration to downsizing his Cabinet.

“It is clear‚ however‚ from some parliamentary replies we have received that he has not taken any steps to address some of the opulent costs that come with his Cabinet.”

The party said the country’s sluggish economy and growing budget deficit called for restraint in government spending.

“The ANC government‚ however‚ appears far removed from this reality and continues to spend recklessly for the comfort and extravagant lifestyles of members of the Executive.”

It said this year alone the country’s 35 ministers and 37 deputy ministers would earn R163.5-m and over R510.5-m over the medium-term.