A Plettenberg man is lucky to be alive after a giant shark bit a hole in his paddle-ski at Robberg Beach on Sunday morning‚ knocking him off the ski into the water.

Robbie Gibson‚ deputy station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at the popular southern Cape coastal resort‚ said it appeared that the shark – reported to be a 2.5 metre great white – had breached from under the paddle-ski.

The 33-year-old man managed to swim safely to shore‚ emerging from the ordeal unscathed.

“Following the incident the man lost his balance and landed up in the water and he swam to shore climbing onto rocks and he was was not injured.

“NSRI recovered his paddle-ski from the water and the man was transported to Wreck Beach‚ where his car was parked‚ aboard our sea rescue craft and he required no medical attention and no further assistance was required‚” Gibson said.

The NSRI urged bathers and paddlers to be alert‚ particularly at this time of the year‚ when it is known that sharks tend to come closer in-shore to feed as part of their natural feeding habits.