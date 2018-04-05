Theft in schools has reached crisis levels

The theft of electronic gadgets and feeding scheme groceries has reached crisis levels, according to the department of basic education.

Last week thieves broke into two schools in Valhalla and Westonaria, ripping six smart boards off classroom walls and stole dozens of computers.

This came barely a week after thieves broke into four schools in Atteridgeville in Pretoria, stealing computers and groceries meant for underprivileged pupils.

Dr WF Nkomo high school lost seven computers - including the school’s central curriculum management system in the spate of burglaries.