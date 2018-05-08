South Africa

Four cleaners accuse boss of sexual abuse

By Bhongo Jacob - 08 May 2018 - 11:22
Sexual harassment in the workplace.
Four Eastern Cape women have opened cases with police accusing their former employer‚ the owner of a cleaning company‚ of sexual harassment.

The man has dismissed the allegations against him as “rubbish”.

The Daily Dispatch reports the women allege he touched them inappropriately and told one of them not to wear any underwear to work.

“He fired us because he said we steal items from the houses [we clean]‚ but we have not stolen anything. It’s just because we do not want to sleep with him‚” the Dispatch quoted one as saying.

When the Dispatch contacted the employer for comment‚ he said the women were fabricating lies against him.

Police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala confirmed that a sexual offence case has been opened.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made‚ Mqala said.

X