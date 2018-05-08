Mayor hit with assault charge by opposition councillor
Police are investigating a case of assault involving a mayor and a councillor after an altercation over a double-booked venue.
Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case of common assault had been registered against Umfolozi mayor Smanga Mgenge after a complaint by Democratic Alliance councillor Sihle Magubane.
In a statement issued by the party on Monday‚ it alleged that Magubane had been manhandled and strangled on the fringes of a youth meeting at the weekend.
“This happened when the DA was attending a youth meeting at Hlanganani Community Hall. When the members arrived at the hall‚ there were ANC members outside the hall‚ who shortly thereafter occupied it and started chasing our members out‚” the statement said.
“When Magubane intervened and showed proof that the venue was booked‚ chaos ensued and he was violently manhandled and assaulted.”
Mgenge did not respond to repeated efforts to contact him at the time of publishing. Gwala said no arrests had been made.