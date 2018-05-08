Mayor hit with assault charge by opposition councillor.

Police are investigating a case of assault involving a mayor and a councillor after an altercation over a double-booked venue.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case of common assault had been registered against Umfolozi mayor Smanga Mgenge after a complaint by Democratic Alliance councillor Sihle Magubane.

In a statement issued by the party on Monday‚ it alleged that Magubane had been manhandled and strangled on the fringes of a youth meeting at the weekend.