Municipal manager in hiding after death threats

The municipal manager of the cash-strapped Thaba Chweu municipality has gone into hiding fearing for his life after he and community members received death threats.

Patrick Kgoale confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that he feared for his life after he got a threatening SMS accusing him of interfering with the release of a forensic report.

The investigation was related to maladministration and corruption in the municipality in Mashishing (formerly Lydenburg), which failed to account for R359-million in wasteful expenditure.

Community members have asked that the report be made public and its recommendations implemented.

Kgoale, who is the accounting officer, asked for the recommendations to be implemented and said he received a curt message stating: "Consider yourself dead by 2 bullets."

The SMS was sent to seven other community members.