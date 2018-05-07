Kidnap 5 due in court after Brackendowns baby is rescued
A 13-month-old Alberton baby's nanny is one of five suspects expected to make a first court appearance on Monday after a tactical takedown operation resulted in his safe recovery.
Eden Laird is now reunited with his parents and three brothers. On May 2‚ the Brackendowns family were shocked to receive a call saying he had been abducted‚ quickly followed by a R6-million ransom demand.
Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the operation to catch the culprits was handled by a multi-disciplinary team.
"Police immediately launched an intelligence-driven operation‚ keeping close tabs on the numerous phone calls where suspects demanded a R6-million ransom from the parents‚ in return for the safe release of the child. Taking cues from the police hostage negotiator‚ police arrested the initial two suspects at the ransom-drop-off point in Ekurhuleni West‚" he said.
"Further investigations led police to Windmill Park where the domestic worker and another suspected co-conspirator were also arrested. The fifth suspect was arrested in Katlehong‚ where a vehicle was seized on suspicion of having been used in the commission of the crime."
The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng‚ Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange‚ has sanctioned an "immediate further investigation" by the Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit‚ to secure a successful conviction by the court‚ said Dlamini.
Families are being encouraged to do background checks on employees who enter their homes.
De Lange cautioned “members of the public against recklessly employing people without conducting the necessary background checks”.
You can also enquire about a police clearance certificate by visiting your nearest police station to check whether any criminal offences have been recorded against the applicant. The job-seeker's ID will be required.