A 13-month-old Alberton baby's nanny is one of five suspects expected to make a first court appearance on Monday after a tactical takedown operation resulted in his safe recovery.

Eden Laird is now reunited with his parents and three brothers. On May 2‚ the Brackendowns family were shocked to receive a call saying he had been abducted‚ quickly followed by a R6-million ransom demand.

Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the operation to catch the culprits was handled by a multi-disciplinary team.

"Police immediately launched an intelligence-driven operation‚ keeping close tabs on the numerous phone calls where suspects demanded a R6-million ransom from the parents‚ in return for the safe release of the child. Taking cues from the police hostage negotiator‚ police arrested the initial two suspects at the ransom-drop-off point in Ekurhuleni West‚" he said.