A miner has died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine outside Johannesburg after a seismic event‚ the company said.

The company said on Thursday that 13 workers had been trapped underground after three seismic events at its Driefontein operations close to Carletonville.

"Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to report that five of the 13 employees who were trapped following a seismic event at its Masakhane mine‚ Driefontein operations‚ have been freed by the mine rescue teams‚" Sibanye said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

"Three of the five employees have been returned to surface‚ one of whom regretfully succumbed to his injuries and has passed away. The other two employees have been transported to hospital and are in a stable condition."

The statement‚ issued around 11pm‚ said that two employees were conscious and still being brought to the surface.

"Another three employees have been located and are responding to the rescue teams. Management of Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to express its sincere condolences to friends and family of the deceased employee and will continue to make every effort to locate the remaining five employees who are unaccounted for‚ and return all the employees safely to surface. A further update will be provided when more information is available."