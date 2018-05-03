Legal spat could shut down police.

An intellectual property rights legal battle that looms over a multimillion-rand computer software programme could essentially shut down the police.

The battle revolves around Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) and an allegation that it is using another company’s systems without permission. The SA Police Service awarded the FDA contracts to help it manage its evidence‚ firearms control‚ and fingerprint systems. The police need access to these systems in order to function properly.

But now a Pretoria-based company‚ called the Forensic Authentication of Commodities Track and Trace (FACTT)‚ claims that FDA has gone beyond an agreement and is misusing certain of its systems.

