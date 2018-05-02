De Lille has "little faith" she will remain Cape Town Mayor
Patricia de Lille doubts she will remain Cape Town Mayor and has “little faith in a positive result” from the DA’s top brass.
“As you may understand‚ given the circumstances‚ I have little faith in a positive result. The Party is going through the motions in my view in order to implement its new recall clause‚” she wrote in a letter to the party’s bosses.
De Lille on Wednesday submitted the letter to the DA’s Federal Executive as her final attempt to save her job. She said she would go to court if she was unsuccessful.
“An advertise decision will be challenged in Court‚” she said.
The DA’s caucus in the City of Cape Town last week effectively ousted De Lille in an internal vote of no confidence‚ but the decision needed to be ratified by the party’s federal executive before it took effect. This followed after the party implemented a clause that‚ essentially‚ allowed it to remove office bearers internally.
De Lille narrowly survived a motion of no confidence in the city council in February in which the opposition supported her.
De Lille had until 3pm on Wednesday to submit reasons why the caucus’s decision should not be carried through.
In her submissions‚ she requested some of the top party members recuse themselves‚ because of their “clear bias that they have displayed publicly”. These include party leader Mmusi Maimane‚ MP Natasha Mazzone‚ Federal Executive chairperson James Selfde and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.
De Lille accuses Maimane of publicly stating she is “running away from accountability”.
De Lille said she has no choice but to dispute allegations made against her‚ because the party did not give her more detail about the allegations and charges that led to last week’s vote.
“In fact‚ during the caucus sitting I asked for examples of how I had breached these rules‚ and no examples have been forthcoming.”
De Lille claims she did not publicly attack the party‚ but was defending herself against comments and statements fellow party members made “wishing to tarnish my reputation and my integrity”.
She also accused the party of launching an “aggressive media campaign” that spread one-sided‚ misleading and “in some instances‚ outright false” disinformation about her.
She further alleged that she was denied the chance last week during the caucus meeting to respond to “false allegations” made against her.