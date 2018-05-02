Patricia de Lille doubts she will remain Cape Town Mayor and has “little faith in a positive result” from the DA’s top brass.

“As you may understand‚ given the circumstances‚ I have little faith in a positive result. The Party is going through the motions in my view in order to implement its new recall clause‚” she wrote in a letter to the party’s bosses.

De Lille on Wednesday submitted the letter to the DA’s Federal Executive as her final attempt to save her job. She said she would go to court if she was unsuccessful.

“An advertise decision will be challenged in Court‚” she said.

The DA’s caucus in the City of Cape Town last week effectively ousted De Lille in an internal vote of no confidence‚ but the decision needed to be ratified by the party’s federal executive before it took effect. This followed after the party implemented a clause that‚ essentially‚ allowed it to remove office bearers internally.

De Lille narrowly survived a motion of no confidence in the city council in February in which the opposition supported her.