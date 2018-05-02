South Africa

De Lille vows to go to court if the DA boots her out

By Staff reporter - 02 May 2018 - 16:09
Patricia de Lille
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday submitted a letter to the DA's top brass as she made a final attempt to save her job - but said she would go to court if she was unsuccessful.

Last week‚ the DA's caucus in the City of Cape Town effectively ousted De Lille in a vote of no confidence - but the decision needed to be ratified by the party's federal executive before it took effect. This followed after the party implemented a clause that‚ essentially‚ allowed it to remove office bearers internally.

De Lille had until 3pm on Wednesday to submit reasons why the decision should not be carried through.

However‚ in her documents‚ De Lille held little hope of keeping her job.

"As you may understand‚ given the circumstances‚ I have little faith in a positive result. The party is going through the motions in my view in order to implement its new recall clause‚" she said.

But even if the decision went against her‚ the battle would be far from over.

"An adverse decision will be challenged in court‚" said De Lille.

This is a developing story.

