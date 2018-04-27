Days after fake reports of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s death surfaced‚ he was tucking into tandoori chicken and butter naan at one of Cape Town’s restaurants.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate‚ accompanied by his wife Leah and their relatives‚ dropped in at Indian Chapter restaurant in Bloubergstrand on Thursday for a spot of spicy lunch‚ much to the delight of owner Prim Reddy.

Last Sunday‚ Tutu’s office dismissed a false “story doing the rounds” that the 84-year-old Arch had died while on holiday in the United States.

“The Archbishop and Mrs Leah Tutu are‚ in fact‚ in good health and spirits at home in the Western Cape‚” Tutu’s office said in a statement.

Reddy posted a picture of herself with a healthy looking Tutu and his family on Facebook. The post read: “What an absolute surprise to see Desmond Tutu with his beautiful family for lunch at Indian Chapter ... feeling so special.”

Reddy‚ who was initially reluctant to discuss Tutu’s visit‚ told the publication that he has previously eaten at the restaurant - voted one of Cape Town’s Top 500 by Eat Out - but she had not spoken about it.

Although the archbishop loves a spicy vindaloo curry‚ he opted for tandoori chicken and butter naan this time.

“We had great laughs during this visit. I was shy. He was not ... he’s just lovely. The archbishop looks amazing‚” Reddy said. “His wife Leah is beautiful — a humble woman with incredible strength.”