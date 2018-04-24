Cosatu happy with labour changes

Parliament's labour portfolio committee has decided to amend the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill in order to retain sectoral wage determinations.

The amendment bill proposed repealing the provision for sectoral determinations in the light of the national minimum wage coming into force, but this was strongly opposed by business, trade unions and academics.

The committee has now completed its deliberations on the submissions made during public hearings on the National Minimum Wage Bill, the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill and the Labour Relations Amendment Bill which will now be redrafted in accordance with the committee's decisions.

Few changes were made to the proposals in the Labour Relations Amendment Bill which introduces the requirement for a secret ballot and regulates the rules for picketing.