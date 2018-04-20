The host of The Daily Show has been named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2018.

The list features people recognised for "changing the world‚" regardless of the outcome of their actions. It is divided into pioneers‚ artists‚ leaders and icons.

TIME got each entrant to have an equally prominent individual to explain what makes that person influential.

In Trevor's case‚ actress Lupita Nyong'o was given the task. The actress is set to play Trevor's mom in the film adaptation of his book‚ Born a Crime.

"Trevor‚ who grew up biracial in apartheid South Africa‚ has the unique ability to tell truths that bring us together. He is uncannily skilled at holding up a mirror to whatever room he is in. Trevor is always reaching out: across cultures‚ continents and boundaries. He makes us laugh with each other and brings us that much closer to under­standing one another‚" she wrote.

