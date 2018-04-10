Twelve of South Africa’s 26 universities participated in the latest survey‚ which is based on 2016 figures.

South Africans accounted for 90% of all donors and contributed 56% of the total funding. International donors contributed 44% of the philanthropic income but comprised only 10% of all donors.

Researcher Dr Sean Jones welcomed the increase of local funding.

“The private sector has increased its contributions dramatically from R94-million in 2013 to R235-million in 2016‚ while income from local private donors increased very significantly from R72-million to more than R500-million over four years‚” he said.

The historical over-reliance of the South African higher education sector on international donors and grant-makers has begun to diminish‚ although there remains considerable support and goodwill among foreign donor agencies towards higher education institutions in this country.

Some 90% of the investment revenue was channelled into six traditional universities: the University of the Western Cape‚ University of Cape Town‚ University of the Free State‚ University of the Witwatersrand‚ University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of Stellenbosch - with investment amounting to R1.47-Billion. About 10% went to universities of technology‚ which are traditionally less advantaged.

The top-funded university received R369-million from 2‚400 philanthropists and the least-funded university received only R2-million from 10 donors. Jones said the division in funding was “an uncomfortable issue that cannot be ignored”.

“It is deeply problematic that 90% of donor and grant resources flow to traditional universities which are‚ by and large‚ historically advantaged‚ while just 10% of these resources flow to non-traditional universities which are‚ for the most part‚ relatively disadvantaged‚” said Jones.