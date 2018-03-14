Speaking from his cell in Leeuwkop prison‚ a prisoner has described in detail the deadly battle that broke out between rival gangs vying for control of the facility’s lucrative drug trade.

“Hier kom groot kak. Dis oorlog. Hulle will bloed he (Here comes big trouble. It’s war. They want blood)‚” he said.

The inmate‚ himself a survivor of two recent gang attacks‚ said on Tuesday night that the fight began shortly after lock up.

“We heard arguing. I wasn’t quite sure what was happening. It went quiet and then the screams began.

“We could see from our cell to Cell 9. There was blood coming under the door. The guys inside were screaming and swearing. Like crazy. There were more screams as the mates of the prisoner‚ whose throat was cut out‚ attacked the killer.”

He said specialised warders from the province were deployed to the prison.

“They are the SWAT guys. They joined our SWAT guys. They only bring in SWAT when there is big trouble. They took everyone from Cell 9 and beat them.

“When the body was dragged out along with the injured prisoner all you saw was blood. The guy’s head was almost off.”