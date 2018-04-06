"Land is dignity‚ land is houses‚ land is employment . . . you are here in numbers cause you are unemployed. But if you had the land you would be at home working your land."

Malema is standing trial in two courts over his comments on landgrabs.

In 2014‚ he told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein: “We’re going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land. I come from Seshego — If there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

Malema last year also appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court on a similar charge. In June 2016‚ Malema told supporters in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town that white people can’t claim ownership of land because it belongs to the country’s black African majority.

In Bloemfontein on Friday‚ Malema said: "Nowhere in the policies of the EFF do we speak of driving whites to the sea. South Africa would be boring without whites‚ they have naturalized. It’s like waking up one day and there are no trees. They are part of SA‚ but they must share the land."