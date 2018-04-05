Cele: People can't be 'murdered like flies'

“We were here last night to visit the families but we found it proper to come and talk and brief the community. The investigation is better than yesterday‚ the recent information that we have that we did not have last night tells us that we might be not very far in finding the perpetrators of the violent crime‚” he said.

Cele said the motive for the shooting was still unclear. Residents told him about their experience of crime during a walkabout in the area.

“Moving around here many people said they are losing their cellphones. Some people have said there are break-ins where people take TVs. Some people talk about their cars being hijacked and stolen. So if I find you selling tyres when there are cars that are stolen and you (cannot explain) where you got your stuff‚ you must tell us otherwise your shop becomes a crime scene rather than a shop‚” he said.

Nyanga police station commander Brigadier Vuyisile Ncata said the eldest victim of the shooting incident‚ who was in the driver’s seat of the Avanza‚ was recently released from jail after a sentence related to a business robbery in Stellenbosch. He had been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and had been out of prison for a month.