Andisiwe Dweba is not leaving Generations to be a sangoma

After it was announced that actress Andisiwe Dweba would be bowing out of Generations: The Legacy there has been swirling speculation that she was leaving the show to be a sangoma.

This was further fueled after Andisiwe shared a picture of herself dressed in traditional attire. Fans rushed to the comments section to wish her luck on her "new journey".

"Uthwasa nyan na mntase? (Are going to initiation school for real?)‚" one fan asked.

While another said‚ "wow umkhaya wam (home girl) am proud you‚ don't forget your culture love."

Andisiwe told TshisaLIVE that she definitely didn't have a calling and expected people to differentiate her from Getty.