SAA passengers‚ revenues drop

Revenue at struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) were trending R1-billion below budget for the nine months to end-December‚ Parliament heard on Tuesday.

The airline made a R3.7-billion loss for the period‚ 71% higher than the budgeted R2.2bn loss. This was driven by lower revenue and higher operating costs due mainly to higher fuel costs. Year-to-date costs were R561-million above budget.

The airline is forecasting a loss of R4.8bn for 2017-18 as well as in the 2018-19 financial year but sees a sharp improvement in the 2019-20 financial year as the effects of its long-term turnaround strategy kick in. SAA foresees a return to profitability in 2021.

The company plans to hold its annual general meeting on Thursday and to table its 2017-18 financial statements in April.