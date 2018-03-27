Young pilot lives his childhood dream

When other children would shout and wave at the rare sight of a plane flying above their village in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape, asking it to bring them sweets and other goodies, Sipho Mangesi knew he wanted more than that.

Now, armed with a pilot's licence, 26-year-old Mangesi wants to fly higher in the world of aviation.

He said his home situation when growing up was no better than the other kids who wanted sweets to fall from the airplane above. The difference is that his parents instilled in him a sense of self-belief.

"They made me believe that all things are possible. I learnt to write my name in the sand because back then we never had stationery and proper facilities.

"The very first English phrase I learnt was 'My name is Sipho Mangesi'. Little did I know that I would one day introduce myself as Captain Sipho Mangesi," he said.

Mangesi said flying for them in the village seemed so far-fetched, almost out of this world.

"Due to lack of information about aviation, my passion almost died but my mother kept the fire burning and inspired me to reach for the stars and never give up on my dreams.