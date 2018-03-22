WATCH: Theewaterskloof dam withers in 16 months

This is real‚ there is not much water left.

That is the unequivocal view of drone pilot Stephan Myburgh whose aerial footage of Theewaterskloof dam in 2016‚ 2017 and 2018 shows how Cape Town’s main source of water has been transformed into a desert-like landscape by drought.

Myburgh returned to the same places at the dam over time and his footage shows how the water level has dropped dramatically.