Harare - President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ who was saved from the hangman's noose as a teenager‚ has effectively commuted death row inmates' sentences to life‚ as part of a presidential pardon to 3‚000 inmates in overcrowded Zimbabwean prisons.

"Commutation of the death sentence to life imprisonment is hereby granted to all prisoners who have been on death row for ten years and above‚" the president said.

In January 2018 there were 99 death row inmates in Zimbabwe‚ with one of them being a woman. Yvonne Musarurwa‚ a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) activist‚ was jailed for killing a police officer‚ Inspector Peter Mutedza‚ in 2013 before that year's general elections. As part of the clemency‚ all female inmates will be released‚ including Musarurwa.

Zimbabwe last carried out an execution in 2005. Former president Robert Mugabe last year revealed that his cabinet was divided on the issue - and that Mnangagwa disagreed with him.